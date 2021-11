The gold markets rallied rather significantly on Friday to break above the trend line that we have been paying attention to for some time. That being said, the market gave back quite a bit of the gains, in reaction to Jerome Powell reiterating the idea that the Federal Reserve is in fact going to taper. I do not understand why that was an issue, but algorithm traders basically went off the rails at that point. The gold market sold off quite drastically at the US dollar spike, but later in the day we started to stabilize.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO