Extreme Couponing: VA Beach Woman Sentenced To Prison for 12+ Years

By News Staff
 6 days ago
Ordered to pay $31.8 million in restitution to the retailers and manufacturers. The first time the Coupon Information Corporation (CIC) called Postal Inspector Jason Thomasson with a tip about a Virginia Beach resident who they believed was making and mailing counterfeit coupons, the center didn’t yet have a sense of the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
