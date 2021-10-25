Extreme Couponing: VA Beach Woman Sentenced To Prison for 12+ Years

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota man was sentenced Friday to 32 years in prison for murdering a St. Cloud State professor. Jason Beckman, 45, of Duluth, was sentenced to 386 months behind bars for second-degree intentional murder in the death of 68-year-old Edward Ward, the Stearns County Attorney’s Office said. Earlier this month, Beckman pleaded guilty to shooting Ward on June 20 in St. Cloud. According to investigators, police found Beckman shortly after the shooting and he admitted to killing Ward. Beckman did not know Ward, and police described his violent death as “random.” Ward had been a professor at St. Cloud State for more than two decades. The school called his death “heartbreaking.” More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings Man Dies In North Minneapolis Shooting Sunday Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX

