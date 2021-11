Since the holidays are right around the corner, we’ve seen a lot of new Disney ornaments popping up for sale in the parks. And since the 50th Anniversary celebrations are happening right now as well, there have been plenty of 50th-themed ornaments online and in the parks too. And, today we spotted FOUR new park icon ornaments that you’re going to need to buy quickly because we have a feeling they’re going to go FAST.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO