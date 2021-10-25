CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

600kg polar bear undergoes dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By Emily Chudy
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjc6c_0cc44pc600
Polar bear undergoes dental surgery (Yorkshire Wildlife Park/PA)

A polar bear weighing around 600kg has undergone dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Animal dentist Dr Peter Kertesz carried out an hour-long tooth root filling on Friday when three-year-old polar bear Sisu needed the operation.

Keepers noticed that Sisu was suffering with a broken tooth, which if untreated can lead to severe infection and, in some cases, develop into an abscess.

Dr Kertesz said: “It was wonderful that the keepers have been so observant and attentive to the animals, and noticed this.

“I was glad we operated swiftly because a broken tooth can lead to severe infection and be very painful.”

Dr Kertesz completed the operation along with dental nurse Monika Mazurkiewicz and a vet specialised in the use of anaesthetics.

“It was a standard procedure, where we cleaned out the infected root canal of the canine tooth, which was over three inches long, and filled it,” Dr Kertesz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYFw5_0cc44pc600
(Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

He added: “Sisu will now have a pain and infection free tooth for the rest of his life.

“After the operation, Sisu was standing very quickly, but he was kept in his den to recover fully.”

Charlotte McDonald, the wildlife park’s director of animals, confirmed that Sisu is now “fully recovered”.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Yorkshire Wildlife Park: 'First' red howler monkey born in UK

A baby red howler monkey, thought to be the first born in the UK, has been seen being held by its mother at a wildlife park in Yorkshire. Pablo, who is now two weeks old, was born at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Seen clinging to his mum Tila, the vocal...
ANIMALS
Wbaltv.com

Polar bears are leaving Maryland Zoo in Baltimore

There's not much time left to see the polar bears at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. The bears will be going to different locations across the country. Polar bear Amelia Gray and her half-sister Neva came out to play for one of their last times at Polar Bear Watch. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
Indy100

First grey seal pups of the season born at large colony

The first grey seal pups of the season have been born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk with volunteer wardens in place to help keep them safe. Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said the pupping season begins gradually but by mid-November they “start popping out all over the place” with hundreds of pups on the sand.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar Bear#Yorkshire Wildlife Park#Dental Surgery#Sisu
ecowatch.com

Polar Bear Week Is Almost Here

Whenever I'm fortunate enough to travel north, the stress of daily life seems to fall away with each mile as one goes further away from built environments and closer to raw nature. Returning to Churchill, the small community on the shores of Hudson Bay, is no different. Churchill has a slower pace and reminds you of simpler times when neighbors knew one another and looked after each other. It also has the unique benefit and challenge of polar bears living nearby, and in larger numbers, during the summer ice-free months.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Zoo turns poo into power to heat tropical house

A zoo has become the first of its kind to generate renewable energy using animal poo. Marwell Zoo in Hampshire will heat its largest buildings, including the tropical house, using biomass technology which will save the equivalent of 220 tonnes of CO2 each year. Waste from a range of endangered...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Meerkats sample creepy carved pumpkins ahead of Halloween

Scary carved pumpkins have proved popular with meerkats at a UK safari park. Keepers at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling in Scotland carved the Halloween treats for their animals, who used all their senses to investigate. The meerkats were joined by red ruffed lemurs who celebrated World Lemur Day...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Polar bear diets reflect environmental changes

When people hear the words “global warming,” they often think of the polar ice caps melting, and the polar bears that suffer as a result. This raises questions about how rising temperatures and sea ice loss are affecting the diets of polar bears, and how this information can be used to help protect them.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Thrillist

Grab a Blanket, It’s Time for Polar Bear Week

This Wednesday, while you’re snuggled up with a blanket and your hot chocolate in a pumpkin-shaped mug, you’ll have the opportunity to livestream a concert from where no concert has ever been live streamed before: a 12-foot Tundra Buggy in the ultra-remote arctic region of Churchill, Manitoba. At 4:30 p.m....
ANIMALS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Adorable Paper Plate Polar Bear Craft for Kids

This polar bear craft for kids is so cute and requires just a paper plate, markers and glue and is easy with our printable polar bear template. Kids of all ages will have fun making this cuddly polar bear and it makes a great preschool polar bear craft. While polar...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

13 best baby eczema cream and treatment for soothing sore skin

Eczema is the most common childhood skin condition, with one in five children in the UK being affected by it. It can be incredibly distressing for both kids and parents, with uncomfortable, itchy lesions often resulting in sore, broken skin that may weep or even bleed, and in some cases, become infected. This can then affect your child’s sleep and mood.Most GPs will prescribe a bath emollient. However, a new trial published in the British Medical Journal has found “no evidence of clinical benefit” from these bath additives.Charlotte Vohtz, the founder of Green People, a brand specialising in natural and...
SKIN CARE
TheConversationCanada

Outdoor play in Canada should continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

An important incidental change that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic has been our collective rediscovery of the outdoors. As we begin building back better, we have an opportunity to leverage this re-engagement to enhance our connection with the outdoors and improve child health and development. As a postdoctoral fellow working in child and youth mental health promotion and a research manager for Outdoor Play Canada, we are examining new ways to increase young people’s access to the outdoors to promote their social, emotional, mental and physical health. The pandemic highlighted major inequities in access to natural spaces across Canadian communities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bill Abbate

Put Your Mind on a Diet

Have you ever thought about how much our mind and stomach are alike? An author and editor of several magazines early in the last century brought this concept to light. It is an interesting line of thought and one which deserves further consideration.
Connecticut Post

8 healthy reasons to eat more grapes

(BPT) - Juicy, delicately sweet and refreshing, California grapes are a delicious snack, wholesome dessert or versatile ingredient for a variety of favorite dishes. But there is more: research suggests that eating grapes may support health and wellness in numerous ways. Natural grape compounds, including beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols,...
RECIPES
McKnight's

Eat your vegetables

I’m all about simplistic solutions to impossible difficulties. Faced with huge challenges like staffing, staffing and staffing, long-term care operators, administrators and clinical leaders are feeling the heat and wilting under it like never before. That’s why I’m so delighted to propose a groundbreaking and unorthodox strategy for stress management:...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Indy100

108K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy