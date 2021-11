[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. In the hours of greatest need, the Emperor sends forth His miracles to help his Imperium. Today, Nuverse announce that Avar, the Emperor’s Champion, joins the free-to-play game Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade, available on Android and iOS. Warhammer 40,000 Lost Crusade is the first Warhammer 40,000 video game to feature this new character, that will be available to players in the PvE mode among other heroes such as Kayvaan Shrike, Marneus Calgar and Cato Sicarius.

