CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners' ownership group

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7GmN_0cc448BS00
Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mariners announced Monday that club icon Ken Griffey Jr. has purchased shares in the franchise and joined the Mariners Partnership Group.

“On behalf of all of the partners, I want to welcome Ken,” said Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton. “Ken has been an icon of our franchise, on and off the field, for over three decades and we are thrilled that he is joining us as a partner. His knowledge of the game, love of the Mariner fans, his experiences as a player, his passion for community service and his desire to help grow our sport will be a welcome, and invaluable, additional voice.”

Drafted by the Mariners with the No. 1 overall pick back in 1987, Griffey Jr. made his Major League debut as a 19-year-old in 1989, finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting and taking the first steps of an iconic run with the franchise. Over the next 11 seasons, “The Kid” would be named to 11 All-Star teams, win 10 Gold Gloves, win seven Silver Sluggers and finish among the Top 5 in AL MVP voting on five occasions — including a first-place finish in the team’s 1997 season. During two of those seasons, 1990-91, he had the rare opportunity to team with his father, Ken Griffey Sr., even clubbing back-to-back home runs during the 1990 season.

Griffey was traded to the Reds in a deal that brought Mike Cameron to Seattle in 2000, but he returned to the M’s to close out his career, playing his final 150 big leagues games in a Mariners jersey from 2009-10.

Griffey put the finishing touches on a Cooperstown career when he swatted a pinch-hit, walk-off single on May 20, 2010 — the last of his 2,781 hits at the MLB level. He announced his retirement just a few days later. In parts of 22 big league seasons, he batted .284/.370/.538 with 630 home runs — still the seventh-most in MLB history.

Griffey was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016, appearing on 437 of the 440 ballots and narrowly missing the honor of being the first unanimously selected Hall of Famer. The Mariners retired his No. 24 later that summer.

Since retirement, Griffey has worked as a special consultant with the Mariners and, more recently, as a senior advisor to commissioner Rob Manfred, focusing on youth baseball development and diversity at the amateur levels of the game.

“As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I’m very proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” the now-51-year-old Griffey said in a statement within today’s press release. “I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners Partnership Group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle. I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family. I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Seattle president Jerry Dipoto: Mariners prioritizing 'adaptable' free agents

After spending the past couple seasons primarily in rebuilding mode, the Mariners enter the 2021-22 offseason with heightened expectations. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has already spoken about looking to add to his roster on the heels of a 90-win season, specifically citing a desire to deepen his lineup and add an infielder. ESPN’s Buster Olney recently explored the manner in which the Mariners are a good fit for many of the top-ranked shortstops in this year’s free-agent market, where Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez and Trevor Story will all be available. Corey Brock of The Athletic took a similar look at the Mariners’ offseason, speculating that Semien would be a strong fit for what the Mariners seek.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Mariners tried to trade for Kris Bryant, Bryan Reynolds

The Mariners’ trade deadline endeavors ended up focusing around pitching additions, but the club also looked into acquiring a pair of top-tier bats. On a recent edition of the Talking Mariners podcast, 710 ESPN’s Shannon Drayer and James Osborn said Seattle tried to obtain Kris Bryant from the Cubs, with Drayer noting that the M’s “went in heavy on” their attempts to land the former NL MVP. Additionally, The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish reports on the Times’ Extra Innings podcast that they tried to pry Bryan Reynolds away from the Pirates.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Previewing the 2021-22 free-agent class: Right-handed relief

Raisel Iglesias (32): After being dealt to the Angels in what was largely a salary-dump move for the Reds, Iglesias quietly had the best season of his career in many respects. He racked up 34 saves, which matched his personal best. Over 70 innings, his ERA was 2.57. His strikeout rate was an excellent 37.7%, which was bested only by Jacob deGrom, Liam Hendriks and Paul Sewald, among pitchers with at least 60 innings. Iglesias dropped his walk rate to a personal best 4.4%, also an elite number. In short, he was one of the best relievers in the game this year. If we prorate 2020 out to a full season, Iglesias has now logged 60-plus innings with an ERA under 2.75 in five of the last six seasons, with 2019’s 4.16 ERA looking like an aberration.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Big Ken Griffey Jr. News

The legendary Ken Griffey Jr. is getting back in the game. Griffey has purchase shares in the Seattle Mariners franchise. By doing so, he’s become a part-owner of the franchise and joined the Mariners Partnership Group. Griffey is now the first former Mariners player to join the franchise as a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Cameron
Person
Ken Griffey Sr.
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
FanSided

Mariners: Trading for All-Star Catcher Willson Contreras

The Seattle Mariners are looking to improve at several positions this offseason, and acquiring a reliable starting catcher should be near the top of the priority list. Willson Contreras, an All-Star catcher with the rebuilding Chicago Cubs, is widely thought to be available via trade this offseason and could be the best fit on the market.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/26/21: Ken Griffey Jr., Dave Roberts, and Heather Tarr

The crew to begin the 2021 World Series. David Schoenfield at ESPN provides a complete analysis of everything you need to know before game one tonight. Great to see Mariners prospects taking some time to prioritize community service work. Congrats to Haniger and Seager on being named 2021 Silver Slugger...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners to decline club option on Kyle Seager

The Mariners have informed Kyle Seager that they won’t be exercising their $20M club option on the third baseman’s services for the 2022 season, The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish reports. Seager will instead receive a $2M buyout and enter the free agent market. The team won’t announce the move and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Reds#Major League#Silver Sluggers#Al Mvp#Cooperstown
Olympian

Ken Griffey Jr. purchases shares in Mariners franchise

Once the first overall pick and now a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, “the Kid” joined a group no other Seattle player has joined before. On Monday morning, the Mariners and chairman John Stanton announced that Ken Griffey Jr. has purchased shares in the Seattle Mariners franchise. “I really don’t know what to...
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Talking Mariners Podcast: Potential targets, Griffey, Haniger and more

Back from a much-needed break, the first stop was the studio for the recording of a new episode of Talking Mariners with our good friend James “Boy Howdy” Osborn as we get ever closer to the start of the Hot Stove. The 40-minute baseball conversation includes thoughts on a postseason...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are the Braves wearing pearls in 2021 World Series?

That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy