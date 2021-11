The battle for the NFC East crown in 2020 was an all-out war between four teams below .500, fighting for the right to get sent home by Tom Brady in front of their home fans. Washington came away with the division title despite a 2-7 start, which goes to show just how ridiculous the division was a year ago. This year, it's been much more simple. There are still three teams below .500 trying to figure ways around their weaknesses on the fly with the 5-1 Cowboys running away with it atop the standings.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO