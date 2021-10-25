66-year-old man killed in chain-reaction crash caused by alleged reckless driver

HARRISON, MI - A Clare County man was arrested in regards to a threat that he made towards a facility in Mount Pleasant. Timothy Towery, 49, of Harrison was charged by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office with making a false report of terrorism. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating central dispatched received a call around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 of a male making terroristic threats towards a service provider building in Mount Pleasant. Deputies learned that the suspect had called the facility multiple times threatening to shoot up the building and to start shooting outside of it, according to the release.

