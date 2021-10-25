CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

66-year-old man killed in chain-reaction crash caused by alleged reckless driver

By Matt Durr
MLive
 6 days ago
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- A 66-year-old man was killed Friday evening after his car was hit from behind by another driver, sending his car into the car in front of him. According...

