Protesters Call On Mayor De Blasio To End COVID Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City taxi drivers have been on a hunger strike for almost two weeks. The group is protesting the city’s $65 million medallion debt relief program, saying it falls short, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Sunday. About 25 everyday New Yorkers joined the cause in front of City Hall. “These guys are mired in debt for no reason, so I’m here and my heart is open to them,” Stu Waldnan said. “As a human being, it’s our obligation, every one of us, to be here and stand in solidarity with people who are giving to the city,” Ann Shirazi added. For weeks, the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO