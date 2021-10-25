CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Protesters Call On Mayor De Blasio To End COVID Vaccine Mandate

 6 days ago

New York City is days away from a...

CBS New York

New Yorkers Join Taxi Drivers Staging Hunger Strike In Effort To Get Additional Medallion Debt Relief

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City taxi drivers have been on a hunger strike for almost two weeks. The group is protesting the city’s $65 million medallion debt relief program, saying it falls short, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Sunday. About 25 everyday New Yorkers joined the cause in front of City Hall. “These guys are mired in debt for no reason, so I’m here and my heart is open to them,” Stu Waldnan said. “As a human being, it’s our obligation, every one of us, to be here and stand in solidarity with people who are giving to the city,” Ann Shirazi added. For weeks, the...
John Dias
NYC composting rollout delayed by de Blasio vax mandate

Mayor Bill de Blasio insists that city services will not be cut due to the expected labor shortage caused by his vaccine mandate for city workers — but the Sanitation Department has already canceled curbside composting in some parts of the city. “Yes. The answer is yes, yes, yes,” de...
CBS New York

Vaccine Mandate Deadline For New York City Workers Arrives; Officials Preparing For Possible First Responder Shortage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The vaccine mandate deadline for all New York City workers to get their shots is now in effect. The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday. That means starting Monday, employees who have not received at least one shot will be put on leave without pay. Still, union leaders are fighting back. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the city-run COVID vaccination site in Times Square was busier than usual Friday as the mandate deadline loomed for city workers. “As we’re reaching this deadline we’re going to see a lot of what we saw with the Department of Education, with Health + Hospitals, that...
Mayor Bill de Blasio mixes up two ‘Star Trek’ characters

Beam him outta here, Scotty. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he’s among the “Trekkies,” but on Thursday mixed up two key characters from the science fiction series. As he advised New Yorkers Thursday on how to avoid spreading COVID-19 during Halloween, de Blasio incorrectly identified his costume from “Star Trek,” claiming to pay “homage” to Captain Kirk while dressing like Spock.
Daily Mail

'De Blasio's going to get people killed': FDNY union tells members to show up for work and defy mayor's Friday deadline as 36% of firefighters and 25% of cops have NOT yet had vaccine - trash piles up due sanitation workers' anti-jab protest

The head of New York City's firefighter union is telling members to go to work whether they're vaccinated or not ahead of Friday's mandate deadline, as the police union continues to fight the rule in court. New York could face a serious shortage of firefighters, sanitation workers and cops Friday...
News 12

Stamford mayor: Mask mandate ends due to declining COVID-19 cases

Stamford Mayor David Martin announced Tuesday that the mask mandate implemented in August in the city has been lifted effective immediately. He said that the change was made due to declining COVID-19 cases. “I am very pleased to announce that Stamford’s mask mandate will be lifted effective immediately,” said Martin,...
Malliotakis: De Blasio Mandate May Cause Shortage of First Responders

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to extend the city’s vaccine mandate to cover all municipal workers, including members of the NYPD, FDNY, and Emergency Medical Services. The city’s mandate, which is set to take effect October 29, currently does not include a testing option.
