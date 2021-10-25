CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘Anastasia’ comes to Richmond, Virginia

By Annie Tobey
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbVXk_0cc42tvk00

The tragic yet mysterious story of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia has lived on long past her reputed death in 1918. On Oct. 26-31, a wishful and musical telling of her story comes to the Altria Theater. ‘Anastasia’ comes to Richmond, Virginia, as part of the Broadway in Richmond season.

As the youngest daughter of Tsar Nicholas II, the last tsar of imperial Russia, the 17-year-old Anastasia was reportedly executed with her family by Bolsheviks during the Russian Civil War. However, when the family’s remains were excavated in 1991, Crown Prince Alexei and one daughter were unaccounted for, fueling the legend that Anastasia had survived.

This alternate history version of Anastasia’s story supposes that the escaped young woman had amnesia, forgetting her identity and her past. This show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as she sets out to discover the mysteries of her forgotten years. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

And all this nail-biting drama, romance, and historical epic is accompanied by memorable, magnificent, award-winning music. Undoubtedly, the performance also includes impressive choreography, sets, costumes, lighting, and more – truly a presentation fit for royalty.

‘Anastasia’ comes to Richmond, Virginia

You can catch the mysterious Grand Duchess and her friends and foe from Oct. 26 to 31, 2021, at Altria Theater. Tickets for all eight performances are available at Altria Theater Box Office, by visiting BroadwayInRichmond.com or calling 800-514-3849 (ETIX). Subscriptions to the 2021 -2022 Broadway in Richmond season are still available.

Boomer pounces on a 2020 Broadway in Richmond production, ‘Cats’

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

‘Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation’

Author Fern Schumer Chapman knows her subject firsthand. Her book, Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation, reflects her personal experience as well as a wealth of scholarly research and the experiences of others. Too often, self-help books lack an empathetic author. Consider the gregarious entrepreneur who...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Jest A Moment: What If the Turkey Had Been Our National Symbol?

In his humorous column Jest A Moment, writer Nick Thomas asks, What if the turkey had been our national symbol?. As the story goes, Benjamin Franklin wasn’t a big fan of the bald eagle. According to a 2013 article on the Smithsonian.com site, in a 1784 letter to his daughter, old Ben wrote rather disparagingly of the now widely recognized American emblem. Comparing the eagle to the turkey he called the latter “a much more respectable bird and withal a true original native of America.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Paris, VA
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
City
Broadway, VA
Boomer Magazine

Boggle BrainBusters: Find the Mammals

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle: Find the Mammals!
SCIENCE
Boomer Magazine

Relaxation and Wellness Resort in Virginia Mountains

As if time spent in nature wasn’t therapy enough, a wellness-focused sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains spreads the icing on the nature cake. Eupepsia, a relaxation and wellness resort in Virginia, offers comprehensive programs for a natural getaway. Then it adds a dose of detox, de-stress, fitness, weight management, healing, renewal, or custom wellness – whichever you need.
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Word Puzzle for Kids & Adults: Fleas & Telescopes

Build your brain with Jumble word games for kids & adults. Mental exercises like the Jumble word games for kids and adults can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Ii
Boomer Magazine

French Passion for Fine Points in Cuisine

Travel writer Rick Steves ponders the French passion for fine points in cuisine as he tours a vineyard in Burgundy, bikes to a vineyard restaurant, and savors a classic French dish – escargot. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Boomer Magazine

13 Outdoor Fabrics That’ll Give You Outdoor Goals

Outdoor fabrics are one of the most durable fabrics out there, and such durability is an asset when your upholstery sees heavy use and elemental exposure. Most of these come with high rub counts, which means the fabric can sustain a good amount of abrasion. The good news about these...
APPAREL
Boomer Magazine

Virginia Lodging History: Once an Inn, Still an Inn

Travel and exploration play starring roles in the American tale, from adventurers like Lewis & Clark, to early travelogues such as Mark Twain’s Roughing It, to the contemporary itch to experience new places or revisit old favorites. Each new act in American society introduced changes in transportation and lodging. As...
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

M&M Cookies Recipe

If your children hit the jackpot while trick-or-treating – or you have too many tempting morsels sitting in the bowl beside the front door – you could be swimming in candy for weeks! Put the abundance of M&M’s to good use by using this homemade M&M cookies recipe with the kids (or the adults!). You can also celebrate the history of the candy while you bake!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#The Altria Theater#Soviet#Altria Theater Box Office#Etix
Boomer Magazine

How to Help Your Pet Cope with Your Vacation

Cathy M. Rosenthal of My Pet World advises a reader on helping a pet cope with vacation and shares insights into wild bird communication. My 3-year-old golden retriever is extremely attached to me. I’m retired and with her almost 24/7. She’s like my shadow. Wherever I go, there she is. She has never been without me more than two days since I got her as a pup. I have planned a 10-day vacation sometime back. Now the date is fast approaching. I have a very capable person staying in my home taking care of her. However, I’m concerned how she will be with me gone for such a long period.
PETS
Boomer Magazine

Eight Top-5 Lists for Savoring Fall in the Mountains

Vast swaths of protected forests, soaring summits with eagle-eye views, peaceful valleys surrounded by soft slopes – all help make the Appalachians ideal for capturing the full beauty of autumnal colors. BOOMER’s guide will help you savor fall in the Virginia mountains, from Harrisonburg to Franklin County, with a few must-see suggestions outside the perimeter. Pick and choose to put together your perfect itinerary!
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming: Home Show, Art Show, and Two Martins

Think Fall. Think Small. And for you fans of film, think about a road trip to Charlottesville. What’s Booming in Richmond Oct. 21 through Oct. 27 … plus nearby excursions, too. The Richmond Home Show. Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Richmond Raceway Complex. There’s no place...
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Should Friend Have Reached Out?

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson responds to a man who lost touch with a childhood friend, now wonders: which friend should have reached out?. Dear Amy: Growing up, I was close friends with a guy in the neighborhood. We remained close friends over the years, but as life happened, we drifted apart.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Russia
Boomer Magazine

Challenge Your Mind with Boggle

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words.
Boomer Magazine

Andrew Lloyd Webber

In this conversation with Andrew Lloyd Webber on the new Variety theater podcast, “Stagecraft,” the composer and producer discusses using a transgender performer in a role. He also addresses renovations at his West End theaters, revival of “Starlight Express,” and more. Andrew Lloyd Webber would welcome a transgender performer in...
CELEBRITIES
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Fun for Kids and Adults

Build your brain with Jumble fun for kids and adults. Mental exercises like the Jumble fun for kids and adults can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
KIDS
Boomer Magazine

Poland’s historic, captivating Krakow

Travel writer Rick Steves continues his narration of Europe memories with a visit to Poland’s historic and captivating Krakow. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a weekly dose of travel dreaming can be good medicine. Here’s one of my favorite European memories from Poland – a reminder of the fun that awaits us at the other end of this crisis.
LIFESTYLE
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
359
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy