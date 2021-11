I have been a public educator in a nearby community with an elected board of education for the last 15 years, and therefore have been personally and professionally affected by the policies that board has set for the school system to which I am extremely dedicated. I am also a Montclair public school parent. While I won’t pretend to know the right answer for the future of Montclair public schools, I wish to offer my perspective to the Montclair public. I do not believe that changing from an appointed to an elected board system will alleviate any of the issues that the school system currently faces.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO