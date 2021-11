BURLINGAME (KPIX) — College can be a struggle for first-generation students and students of color. Earvin Buckner experienced the process first hand, and now he’s determined to help others navigate higher education. Like Alberto Filho, who is currently planning for college. “My dream school is Berkeley,” declared Filho.” UC Berkeley!” The 17-year old Burlingame High School senior has been filling out applications, working on recommendations and a personal essay. At his side is Earvin Buckner, the school’s counseling department chair and co-leader of its first generation club. Both are resources for students like Filho who need additional support. Prior to the pandemic, Buckner and...

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO