Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,325 new cases reported

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Oct. 25, the state has reported a total of 1,524,169 (+2,325) cases, leading to 78,853 (+142) hospitalizations and 10,028 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,440,701 people — or 55.10% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 1,342 from the previous day.

Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools

The ODH reported 339 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 23,955. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is now below 4,400.

