Halyna Hutchins: In her own words

By By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalyna Hutchins died doing what she loved on the set of the film "Rust." And that love is being returned as colleagues and friends remember the journalist turned cinematographer who died after the film's star and executive producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set in New Mexico last...

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
Halyna Hutchins remembered as gifted cinematographer

NEW YORK (AP) — Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin, traveled far during her 42 years. She grew up on a remote Soviet military base and worked on documentary films in Eastern Europe before studying film in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising movie-making career.
Alec Baldwin On Fatal Movie Set Shooting Of Director Of Photography Halyna Hutchins: ‘There Are No Words’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Alec Baldwin released a statement Friday after one crew member was killed and a second wounded when he discharged a prop gun on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The set of the movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch where a fatal shooting occurred on Oct. 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Getty Images) The shooting occurred on the set of the independent Western movie “Rust.” The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and 42-year-old Joel Souza, the director, were shot when Baldwin discharged the prop firearm...
Joe Manganiello Remembers Archenemy Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins After Her Tragic Death On Rust Set

Friends and collaborators of Halyna Hutchins have been taking to social media with heartfelt messages about the late cinematographer, who tragically died this week while working on her latest film. On the set of an upcoming Western called Rust, the accidental misfire of a prop gun resulted in the death of Hutchins, who was serving as the film's director of photography. Hutchins recently worked with actor Joe Manganiello on the film Archenemy, and he posted a touching tribute to his friend and former colleague after hearing about the tragic news.
Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland calls journalists contacting her ‘despicable’ and sends love to Halyna Hutchins’ family

The world was shocked to learn the tragic news yesterday that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico from a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin. While it is still an open investigation new details have emerged over the last day that has only left more questions as to how the accident happened. Alex tweeted a statement today about the incident and hours later his daughter Ireland Baldwin shared her own after calling out the “handful” of journalists that have contacted her for an interview. Ireland shared 2 photos to her Instagram story Friday October 21st- the first was a screenshot of a text message with typos she received from a freelance journalist saying she would make it “beneficial” for both of them. “I was hoping to possibly do an interview with you. Obviously I would make is beneficial for both of us, but I know it’s a sensitive time. Of course, you’re Alec’s daughter, so anything you have to say on the situation would be important. I would obviously tread carefully and be respectful of everyone involved,” they texted. Ireland wrote over the photo, “To the handful of journalists who have been contacting me, you’re despicable and insensitive. To anyone who’s been giving out my number, please lose it and don’t contact me again.”
Halyna Hutchins' Husband, Hilaria Baldwin and 'Rust' Star Jensen Ackles All Speak Out After Her Death

"Alec Baldwin's not a murderer," said one filmmaker friend, "he's an actor and he was at the center of something horrible that should have never happened ever to anyone." Those closest to Halyna Hutchins -- including her husband, a close friend and a star of the project on which she was working when she died -- are continuing to honor her legacy following the accidental shooting that claimed her life.
