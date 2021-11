A former executive of Levi Strauss & Co. and Walmart has been named chief executive of J.C. Penney. The department store retailer has appointed Marc Rosen as CEO, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds Jill Soltau, who left at the end of last year after steering the chain through bankruptcy and its sale to Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Penney’s retail and operating assets. The chain currently operates 670 stores.

