Mcallen, TX

COVID-19 vaccine requirements in effect for U.S. residency applications

By Sandra Sanchez
 6 days ago

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Beginning Oct. 1, all those applying for permanent residency in the United States must be vaccinated for coronavirus, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told Border Report on Monday that anyone who is applying for permanent residency in the United States must show proof of vaccination.

New rule: Residency applicants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccines

DHS officials in mid-September announced new rules relating to vaccination requirements as the Biden administration was making a push for more of the population to be inoculated for COVID-19.

Documentation must be presented before a civil surgeon can complete the required immigration medical examination that goes along with the application process.

According to new agency rules, vaccination proof must be presented “in-person” beginning next week.

“ALERT: Effective Oct. 1, 2021, applicants subject to the immigration medical examination must complete the COVID-19 vaccine series and provide documentation of vaccination to the civil surgeon in person before the civil surgeon can complete an immigration medical examination and sign Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record,” according to a statement on the USCIS’s website.

The application for lawful permanent residency is the first step for immigrants wishing to obtain U.S. citizenship through naturalization. It is also referred to as obtaining a “green card.”

Community Policy