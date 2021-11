Love The Haunted Mansion? There are lots of fantastic characters featured in this iconic ride, but some of the most popular are those singing busts!. merchandise themed to these busts, and even a nod made to them in the Muppets Haunted Mansion special. But, what if you could take things to the next level? What if you could transform yourself into a singing bust with just the tap of a button? Well, now you can!

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO