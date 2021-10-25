The Best Purple Shampoos For Brightening Up Your Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Let's talk about dandruff. It's not the most alluring hair care topic, but an itchy, flaky scalp is a common issue—luckily, it's one that's typically easy to manage. Before we speak to treatments and solutions, it's important to explain what dandruff actually is. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Christine Choi Kim, this chronic scalp condition—which can impact any hair texture or skin type—is considered a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis, and while its cause is not entirely known, it is mostly attributed to an excess of oil production and yeast that is naturally found on skin. "This yeast feeds on the oil on your scalp and breaks it down into byproducts that can induce abnormal cell turnover and shedding," she says. "The result can be a flaky, itchy scalp." Genetics, underlying illness, medications, stress, and seasonal changes could also be to blame.

