CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Best Purple Shampoos For Brightening Up Your Hair

By Tish Weinstock, Humaa Hussain
Vogue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best purple shampoos are those that work on any hair colour. Though most effective on bleached or natural blonde locks, what a lot of people don’t know is that purple shampoos can be used on much darker tones, too. What is purple shampoo?. A purple shampoo, like its...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best night oils that hydrate, firm and brighten all skin types

The change in season can play havoc with our complexions, as our skin reacts to not only the colder climate but the environment around us (think central heating and hot showers). You may notice your skin feeling dry, uncomfortable or tight, or you may be suffering from inflammation.Just as we switch up our wardrobe at this time of year, applying an extra layer to your skincare routine in the form of a night oil will comfort the skin.“Oils don’t actually hydrate the skin,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Sharon Wong. “They are occlusives, meaning they act as sealants on the skin’s...
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

The Best Hair Masks Amazon Has To Offer To Keep Your Hair Silky Smooth & Healthy

Chillier weather is drying on our skin, from our feet to our faces. Carrying around hand creams and switching our moisturizers for a thicker formula is de rigueur for many of us. But we can't forget about hair. Sun damage and chlorine in the summer months is often one of the more visible ways our tresses can lose shine and luster, but cold breezes and central heating can also cause follicles to dry and break. If you're regularly heat styling or dying your hair, moisturizing masks are even more important. From heat damage and color-treated concerns to high-end and drugstore price points, there's a hair mask out there for you. That's why we've compiled a list of the best hair masks Amazon has to offer with thousands of top-rated reviews. Keep on scrolling to check out the mask that's right for you.
HAIR CARE
Healthline

The 19 Best Hair Growth Products of 2021 for Thinning Hair and Hair Loss

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Hair thinning can happen to anyone, no matter their gender or age. Luckily, there are certain products and ingredients out there that can...
HAIR CARE
fashionista.com

17 Clarifying Shampoos for Ultra-Clean Hair

All shampoos are not created equal — and that's especially true for anyone who goes extra days between washes, load up on dry shampoo, wear protective hairstyles or wigs, go heavy on styling products, have fine hair or just tend to have an oily scalp. For anyone who falls into one (or more) of those categories, clarifying shampoos can make all the difference. We've rounded up 17 different formulas that remove build-up, enhance texture and purify strands and scalp, whether you're looking to boost curls, rinse away remnants of yesterday's styling products, create volume, fight dullness or just get hair really, really freakin' clean.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Glam.com

3 Best Hair Extensions for Fine Hair

Not everyone is born with thick hair, and if you are one of these people, you understand how aggravating that can be at times. Luckily, there are hair extensions for fine hair the added boost of volume it needs. Let’s check out the best hair extensions on the market for...
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

11 of the Best Dandruff Shampoos, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Let's talk about dandruff. It's not the most alluring hair care topic, but an itchy, flaky scalp is a common issue—luckily, it's one that's typically easy to manage. Before we speak to treatments and solutions, it's important to explain what dandruff actually is. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Christine Choi Kim, this chronic scalp condition—which can impact any hair texture or skin type—is considered a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis, and while its cause is not entirely known, it is mostly attributed to an excess of oil production and yeast that is naturally found on skin. "This yeast feeds on the oil on your scalp and breaks it down into byproducts that can induce abnormal cell turnover and shedding," she says. "The result can be a flaky, itchy scalp." Genetics, underlying illness, medications, stress, and seasonal changes could also be to blame.
SKIN CARE
Vogue

Square-Tip Nails Are Trending – Here’s Some Inspiration

The ’90s and Noughties have been big topics of conversation in the last couple of years. A treasure trove of fashion and beauty trends, the latest to emerge are square-shaped nails. “Square nails are a huge trend at the moment,” says manicurist to the stars, Michelle Humphrey. “The ’00s are back, with brands like Miu Miu and Blumarine bringing back nostalgic fashion, so of course nail trends follow suit.”
SKIN CARE
wemagazineforwomen.com

Best Tips to Make Your Hair Extensions Last Longer

Extensions for hair have come a long way. There are various types of extensions available. One of them is the clip in extensions. If you have bought one but are facing difficulty making them last long, there is no need to worry. It takes a little bit of knowledge and effort to make the hair extensions last longer.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Blonde Hair#Natural Hair#Good Hair#Shampoos#Purple#Balayage
Mens Journal

The Best Low-Effort Houseplants to Brighten Your Home This Winter

The cold, dark days of winter can be tough on your mental health. One of the best ways of mitigating the gloom? Brighten up your house or apartment with plants. Houseplants, of course, can be a lot of work. The survival of some species hinges on diligent care—to the point that they can start to feel more like pets than plants. The good news (for those of us without green thumbs) is that there are many houseplants that require only basic care and upkeep.
GARDENING
Glamour

The Best Hair Diffusers For Your Curls This Winter And Beyond

Curls are particularly prone to breakage in cooler weather, which is why finding the best hair diffuser for curly hair is key when temperatures drop. When it's warm out, we're fans of letting the sun naturally dry our strands, leaving us with bouncy, shiny curls. But that's not feasible when it's below 50 degrees outside, or when we're in a rush to get out the door. That's why a hair diffuser is a curly girl's best friend. “Diffusing helps to set and hold the shape of your curls, which means better curl clumps and less frizz,” says celebrity stylist and Biolage Global Ambassador Sunnie Brook.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

This Pre-Shampoo Mud Mask Helps Encourage Hair Growth and Detoxifies the Scalp

Raise your hand if you've ever made a mess in your bathroom mixing bentonite clay with water, apple cider vinegar, and whatever other additives your little DIY heart desired to make a hair mask. This concoction started making the rounds on TikTok last year, but has been a staple in the textured hair care community for years. Applied as a pre-shampoo mask to blast through product build-up, it's been a go-to recipe for those looking to define their natural curls. The latest innovation from Bread Beauty Supply is a mud mask that elevates this recipe and puts it in a tube that's ready to use.
HAIR CARE
Esquire

The Best Shampoos for Dandruff and Dry Scalp Are Relief in a Bottle

Do you suffer from dry scalp? Are you accumulating dandruff? If it’s abnormally excessive and your skin is stinging to a debilitating degree, you need to consult a doctor. But if it’s garden-variety, treatment starts by avoiding generic shampoos and conditioners. Yes, your go-to bottles could have volumizing formulas and smell divine, but they also could be contributing to the problem. All those flakes are a result of harmless yeast that lives atop your head, which, for some people, can irritate the skin and cause inflammation, itching, and peeling.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Allure

The Salon-Worthy Pureology Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Transformed My Dry, Bleached Hair

Find out why associate beauty director Sarah Kinonen’s newly-dry, blonde hair loves Pureology's formulas. This summer, on a whim, I went blonde — like really blonde. And no, before you ask, I didn't DIY. The hair makeover was courtesy of my well-trusted colorist during a pre-planned balayage appointment. Instead of asking for my go-to drop-root highlights, I turned to my colorist and said, "Hell with it, let's go blonde!" And so, blonde I went — lighter and brighter than I've ever been.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Autumn Coats To Buy Now, Inspired By 6 Stylish Celebrities

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Autumn is officially here, with its beautiful foliage and the smell of pumpkin spice wafting through the air. That means it’s time to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

How To Get Fuller Brows Fast: The Pro’s Guide To Backcombing

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s one move I rely on to give my curly shag that extra oomph before I walk out the door, it’s the...
SKIN CARE
WGN TV

Best Revlon hair dryer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Revlon has been a trusted beauty and personal care brand for many years and excels in the creation of quality hair dryers. Regardless of your hairstyle, it is important to look for a hair dryer that does not damage your hair. In pursuit of the best Revlon hair dryer, consider the wattage, the materials it’s built from, and if it features different heat settings. Some hair dryers come with attachments that allow you to smooth, straighten or curl your hair at the same time that you dry it.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Chic Black Leggings Are Now A Vogue Editor Essential

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I love the versatility of a great pair of black leggings, I’ve scoured everywhere for the most flattering cuts that have a high...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

15 best hair oils for curly hair

Whether you’ve always kept things au naturel or finally made friends with your natural curl pattern during lockdown, a hair oil is an essential part of every curly hair routine. Curly hair is more prone to dryness, meaning it requires some extra TLC to get the most out of those...
HAIR CARE
purewow.com

The Best Shampoo for Gray Hair to Keep It Cool, Smooth and Shiny

Whether you’re in the process of transitioning to gray or you’ve had a full head of silvery strands for years now, finding the right shampoo can make a big difference in the tone and texture of your hair. Gray hair is prone to picking up yellow tones from everyday elements like sunlight, hard water and pollution. It also tends to grow in coarse and wiry. Luckily, with a bit of patience and a proper purple shampoo, you can keep your hair cool, smooth and shiny.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy