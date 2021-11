The British driver will move to his fourth power unit of the 2021 season and is set to drop to the rear of the field from wherever he qualifies. Russell entered the Austin weekend at the maximum season allocation limit for internal combustion engines, turbochargers, MGU-H, energy store and control electronics, which means the accrued penalties for taking a whole new Mercedes engine would leave him at the rear of the pack for Sunday's race at Austin.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO