Punk rock can lead to unexpected connections. You might not think of legendary comedian John Belushi and punk icon Ian MacKaye as having too much in common, but there’s at least one time that the two were in the same room for the same reason. That would be the time in 1981 when the punk band FEAR was Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest. Belushi had previously befriended the group — and recorded a single with them — and successfully lobbied for them to appear on SNL.

