Eerie howling after dark to increase around Halloween, NC officials warn. Here’s why

By Mark Price
Ledger-Enquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mysterious sound of creatures howling in the night is expected to increase as Halloween nears this weekend, prompting an unusual alert from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. Wolves are often blamed for baying in the dark, but experts say invasive coyotes will be the source in weeks...

WFMY NEWS2

What's that sound? It’s coyotes! Here’s why you could be hearing a lot of them this Halloween and beyond

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It could sound spooky, that’s the sound of howling coyotes. The North Carolina Wildlife Commission said you will hear coyotes howling just in time for Halloween. It means the younger coyotes are on the move. Wildlife officials said young coyotes are leaving their parents’ territory to establish their own. They can even wander long distances up to 300 miles before settling down to find a mate. They said the young pups will often travel together before splitting off in search of their mate. They will yip, howl, and bark to keep track of each other. Wildlife officials said they vocalize rapidly and it can make two coyotes sound like twenty.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Coyotes howling and prowling around the Triangle this Halloween

Coyotes howling and prowling around the Triangle this Halloween. If the sound of a coyote howl is on your perfect Halloween sounds playlist, you may be in luck. There will be more frequent sightings of coyotes over the coming weeks as young coyotes leave their parents' territory to establish a home of their own.
