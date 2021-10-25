CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranesville, PA

Red Cross helping displaced family after weekend mobile home fire

By Brent Clapper
 6 days ago

The Red Cross is helping a West County family after fire ripped through their mobile home over the weekend.

Multiple fire crews were called out to Kinsey Road in Cranesville for reports of a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews said they could see the smoke from a mile and a half away.  Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. According to Erie County 911, the Red Cross was notified to help the displaced family.

