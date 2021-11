When journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones faced pushback about her much-debated 1619 Project, a commissioned work she spearheaded for The New York Times, she recently said, “The fight over the 1619 Project is not about history. It is about memory. I’ve always said that the 1619 Project is not history. It is a work of journalism that explicitly seeks to challenge … the national memory. The project has always been as much about the present as it is the past.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO