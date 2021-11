Freeway is mourning the loss of his daughter who passed away from cancer recently. Freeway took to Instagram on Sunday to share the terrible news that his daughter Harmony had passed away at the age of 21. “You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony!” he wrote in the caption of a video of Harmony dancing at her 21st birthday party. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO