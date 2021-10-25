CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Bannock County launches redesigned website, asks for user feedback

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZScv_0cc401rX00

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Bannock County unveiled its new and improved website .

As part of Commissioners Jeff Hough, Terrel Tovey and Ernie Moser’s effort to improve residents’ experiences and interactions with county government, they prioritized updating the official website for the first time since November 2014.

“Our goal was to take principals from retail websites and apply them to our government site to create a better user-experience that works on all devices,” Commissioner Hough said.

This project has been in the works since April 2021 and is part of the Commissioners’ goal to make county business more transparent and accessible to the people they serve.

The Commissioners interviewed several local web designers and found local entrepreneur Rory Erchul, co-owner of E-Squared Creative LLC, had a vision that best matched the Commissioners’.

The updates will make it easier for users to find the information they need to do business and live in Bannock County, both at their desk and on their phones. Some of the new features users will find on bannockcounty.us are a highlights page to keep up with county news, more streamlined navigation and a more user-focused design.

The commissioners invite the public to explore the new website and provide feedback. As with any new website of this size, there may be problems with links, pages or information. Users who find something wrong or have questions about the new website should fill out this form https://bannockcounty.us/27787-2/

The post Bannock County launches redesigned website, asks for user feedback appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 1

Related
WHSV

New interactive redistricting website encourages citizen feedback

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Planning Department has announced a new interactive website for following and providing input into the redistricting process. Residents can visit www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/redistricting-feedback to access drafts of maps for proposed magisterial districts ahead of public meetings and leave feedback. Information presented at each of the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
newsdakota.com

JRVLS Unveils Website Redesign, Little Library Installation Begins

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The James River Valley Library System (JRVLS) has unveiled their newly redesigned and repurposed website. JRVLS Library Director Joe Rector says the new website helps them with interfacing effectively with people in the community. Rector says visitors online will now see a way to register for...
JAMESTOWN, ND
forsythco.com

Forsyth County Government Website Receives Enhanced Redesign

Forsyth County government’s official website, forsythco.com, has been enhanced to provide a more streamlined, modern experience for online visitors. “The County has been working on a complete redesign of the website for several months to provide visitors with a more user-friendly interface that allows them to access what they are seeking a little quicker and easier,” said Assistant County Manager Brandon Kenney. “We are excited to present the refreshed website and user experience that will ensure the digital home for Forsyth County is easily accessible, safe and transparent.”
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma Housing Authority Launches Improved Website

The Tacoma Housing Authority has revamped its website to feature a modern and sleek design and better meet clients’ needs with enhanced accessibility, navigability, and mobile access. The redesign effort comes nearly a decade after the previous website update and is the result of a year of planning and development.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
County
Bannock County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
Government
Omak Chronicle

Apple commission launches new website

WENATCHEE - Washington Apple Commission has launched a new website and a rebrand. The commission, the industry marketing arm for international promotions, has updated its website “to create a modern and visually striking one-stop shop for all things Washington apple, from the newest varieties to delicious new recipes,” said the commission.
RECIPES
kmrskkok.com

Stevens County Organics Kickoff on Website

On October 8th community members gathered at Eastside Park in Morris to talk about the upcoming Stevens County Organics Program. Attendees talked about potential community drop site locations (such as Chizek Field, City Shop, First Lutheran Church), questions they had about organics, and heard from Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management on their program.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County holds successful annual Health Fair

POCATELLO — Bannock County is emphasizing its commitment to the health and wellbeing of its employees and their families. On Wednesday, the county hosted its 23rd annual Health Fair at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Seventh Avenue in Pocatello. About 200 employees and their family...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
wnanews.com

Cap Times to launch new website, leave Madison.com

After sharing Madison.com with the Wisconsin State Journal for the last 25 years, The Cap Times is launching its own website, the newspaper announced Friday. Beginning Monday, The Cap Times’ website will move to captimes.com. The URL currently redirects to the newspaper’s section of Madison.com, but will soon link to its new digital home.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Design#Commissioners#E Squared Creative Llc
Gilroy Dispatch

County seeks resident feedback for proposed supervisorial district maps

Santa Clara County’s 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission is asking the community to give feedback on Wednesday and Saturday on draft maps of proposed new supervisorial district boundaries. Residents can review the maps during the virtual meetings at 6:30pm Wednesday or at 2pm Saturday. After every decennial census, the county draws...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Anniston Star

Pell City launches website to promote tax vote

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has launched a website to promote the Nov. 16 milage tax referendum. This week the school system launched www.pckidscount.com to give residents more resources about the upcoming vote. The purpose of the vote is to decide on a five mil, or five-thousandths of a cent, property tax increase for the schools attendance zone which includes Pell City, Riverside and other unincorporated areas around Pell City. Residents of all of these areas will have a say in the final vote.
PELL CITY, AL
cbs19news

New Vote with Confidence website launched

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new website aims to help people get information on voting, the election process and more. The Virginia Department of Elections launched the Vote with Confidence website on Tuesday. According to a release, it will provide citizens with information on when and where they can...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
ashevillenc.gov

City asks for feedback on reparations application process

The City of Asheville strives to always listen to our community. We have heard there is a need to spend more time on the Community Reparations Commission application process. Staff are working internally to ensure an inclusive process that engages our Black community members. The City invites community members to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FL Radio Group

Geneva Redesigns City Website

Poor security, a weak search engine, noncompliance with ADA rules, and unintuitive navigation were issues that have been updated. A robust notification system via email and text messaging will replace the City’s current email blast system. Residents and visitors are asked to sign up through “Notify Me” on the website for the specific types of City news and info they would like to receive.
GENEVA, NY
The Associated Press

Mitutoyo America Corporation Launches New Website and End User Portal, MyMitutoyo

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021-- Mitutoyo America Corporation is excited to announce the launch of our new Mitutoyo website as well as MyMitutoyo, our new end user portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005364/en/. Mitutoyo Website Home Screen (Graphic: Business Wire) Mitutoyo.com has a brand...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Dillon Manufacturing Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website

SPRINGFIELD, OH – Dillon Manufacturing has unveiled a new website that is optimized for mobile phone users, providing information in a clear and concise manner even within the small confines of a cellular phone screen. The new mobile-phone-friendly site is packed with information on the company’s comprehensive lineup of standard...
CELL PHONES
sonoma.edu

Sonoma State launches SafeSSU website

As part of Sonoma State’s ongoing and dedicated efforts to create an environment in which our students, faculty, and staff are heard, respected, and supported, various campus departments have come together to launch a critically important new website: SafeSSU. Through SafeSSU, members of the campus community can now easily access...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy