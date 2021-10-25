CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeking nominations for the rising stars of brand marketing in 2021

By Tanya Dua
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
Insider's 2020 rising stars of brand marketing

Hulu; Uber; Frito-Lay; P&G; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

  • Insider is seeking nominations for our list of rising stars of brand marketing.
  • We're looking for up-and-coming brand marketers who have the potential to be industry leaders.
  • Please submit your ideas via this form.

Insider is seeking nominations for its 2021 rising stars of brand marketing. Please submit your ideas via this form.

Like our annual list of the rising stars of Madison Avenue , this list features up-and-coming talent, but at brands rather than agencies. Check out last year's list here.

Criteria and methodology

The candidates shouldn't be CMOs or other high-ranking marketing executives, but the people working behind the scenes to create the future of marketing at established and up-and-coming brands.

They are tackling modern-day marketing challenges, whether that's in-housing or privacy; developing innovative campaigns, using data in new ways, and helping hold their agencies and other partners accountable. They are demonstrating the potential to be industry leaders.

The honorees will be determined by factors including their role and responsibilities and impact on their company and the industry. Some emphasis will be placed on how this person has already demonstrated leadership.

Submit your nominations here and include as much detail as to why your nominee deserves to be recognized.

The deadline for submissions is 9 a.m ET on November 8.

