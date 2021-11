A new book exploring crime in Philadelphia is set to be released next month. Titled True Crime Philadelphia: From America’s First Bank Robbery to the Real-Life Killers Who Inspired Boardwalk Empire, the book examines the city’s most notorious criminal acts and the people who perpetrated them over the last nearly three centuries. It also looks at the ordinary citizens, detectives and law enforcement officers who intervened to quell those crimes.

