Very quietly, India vs New Zealand has become a classic little rivalry. It fits the biggest stages and produces some heart-stopping moments. Martin Guptill's throw to run MS Dhoni out. Ross Taylor's pull to seal the title. Rohit Sharma producing the best batting ever seen in a Super Over. Having bubbled away for a while - especially this year when two of their last three T20Is have ended up as ties - this is where it's all going to blow up.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO