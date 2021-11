Despite his inactivity, Jon Jones still believes he belongs to be above his foe Israel Adesanya in the pound-for-pound rankings. Jon Jones, the former light heavyweight champion and arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time has not stepped into the octagon since the February of 2020. Despite his inactivity for more than a year, UFC has still not stripped Jones of the pound-for-pound rankings. Jones has a record of 26-1-0 with one ‘no contest’ in his entire professional career. The fighter has decided to make his move to the heavyweight division in the year 2022 which is long due.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO