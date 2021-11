Before the US Grand Prix 2021 started, majority of the race fans thought Lewis Hamilton to walk out as the winner, given his dominance in the States. Yet after the first day’s dominating, Mercedes only kept slipping and were out-paced by arch rivals Red Bull ever successive day. Now that, the reigning world champion trails by 12 points, with only 5 races to go, things are only going to get tougher in Mexican GP.

