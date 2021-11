For the first time in the 21st century, the Atlanta Braves are in the World Series, having claimed their first National League pennant since 1999. It's not an insult or a revision of history to say that the Braves began this October run as something of an afterthought. The oddsmakers in Vegas rated them as the fourth-likeliest pennant winner in the NL, ahead of the wild-card St. Louis Cardinals but behind the wild-card Los Angeles Dodgers, the team finished off by Atlanta on Saturday night. At ESPN, just two of our 36 wannabe prognosticators picked the Braves to win the National League.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO