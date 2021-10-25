DMX Allegedly Has A 15th Child & They’ve Come Forward Amid Battle For Estate

Six months after DMX suffered a fatal overdose, another child has come forward to stake their claim for part of his estate, bringing the total to a whopping 15 offspring. Georgia resident Raven Barmer-Simmons notified the other 14 alleged adult children in recent weeks that she planned to declare her status as his child. All of them will be required to take a paternity test to prove it. On Friday, the late rapper’s $1 million estate, which contained no will and few liquid assets, was temporarily put in the custody of the three sons he fathered with his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons. A judge also denied a claim by DMX’s fianceé to be named as an administrator. “The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs,” Herbert Nass, lawyer for the three sons, told Page Six. “The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO