CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

DMX Allegedly Has A 15th Child & They’ve Come Forward Amid Battle For Estate

By L'Oréal
HOT 97
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop continues to mourn Earl Simmons while his family is trying to figure out his estate. As reported on sources, a woman claims she is the mother to a child that belongs to DMX. The Jasmine Brand reports, a woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons, has reportedly been contacting DMX’s other adult...

www.hot97.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Georgia woman claims she is 15th child of DMX

Amid battles over DMX’s estate, a Georgia woman has come forward claiming to be the 15th child of the rapper who died in April 2021. Raven Barmer-Simmons contacted the late rapper’s other children to share that he was also her father. She and the other 14 alleged children will need to confirm paternity with a DNA test.
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

DMX's Ex-Wife & Eldest Sons Named Estate Administrators After Alleged 15th Child Emerges

Months after DMX died at age 50, his ex-wife and three eldest sons will temporarily manage his estate. The late Grammy-nominated hitmaker died April 9, one week after he was admitted to White Plains Hospital in New York when he suffered a heart attack. According to a statement issued Monday (Oct. 25), "DMX's ex wife, Tashera Simmons [and his] oldest sons Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons and Tacoma Simmons have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl 'DMX' Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester county Surrogate's Court today.
CELEBRITIES
NME

DMX’s estate to be co-administered by rapper’s three oldest sons

After a lengthy battle regarding DMX‘s estate, it has been confirmed that the late rapper’s three eldest sons will be looking after his affairs. DMX did not leave behind a will. “DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons’ oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jasmine Brand#White Plans
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DMX Family Issues Statement Regarding His Estate

DMX's family has issued a statement after it was revealed that the rapper's three eldest sons were appointed the temporary co-administrators of his estate. "DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons' oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl 'DMX' Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester County Surrogate's Court today," wrote DMX's PR representative in a new press release. "They will now exclusively manage the affairs of their late father's estate. The estate has retained entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney of Ron Sweeney and Company to exclusively handle all entertainment-related matters. Estate Attorney, Herb Nass is the attorney for the Earl 'DMX' Simmons estate and the sons as co-administrators."
RELATIONSHIPS
southernillinoisnow.com

Fifteenth person claims to be the child of the late DMX

Add one more person to the list of 14 people claiming to be the offspring of the late DMX. Raven Barmer-Simmons from Georgia contacted DMX’s alleged adult children, and all of them will be DNA tested to confirm their paternity, Page Six reports. The “Party Up (Up in Here)” rapper,...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Late Rapper DMX Now Has 15 Children Battling for His Estate

Six months after DMX suffered a fatal overdose, another child has come forward to stake their claim for part of his estate, bringing the total to a whopping 15 offspring. Georgia resident Raven Barmer-Simmons notified the other 14 alleged adult children in recent weeks that she planned to declare her status as his child. All of them will be required to take a paternity test to prove it. On Friday, the late rapper’s $1 million estate, which contained no will and few liquid assets, was temporarily put in the custody of the three sons he fathered with his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons. A judge also denied a claim by DMX’s fianceé to be named as an administrator. “The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs,” Herbert Nass, lawyer for the three sons, told Page Six. “The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Tyrese files motion to halt wife’s ‘unreasonable’ divorce demands

R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Frankie Lons Mother of Keyshia Cole Cause of Death Revealed

In July of this year, Keyshia Cole and family would mourn the loss of Frankie Lons, mother of Keyshia Cole on what would have been her 61st birthday. While there were some suspicions on Lons’ cause of death the Alameda Country Coroner’s Office ruled Lons’ death was caused by “multiple drug intoxication.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

This Is What Big Meech Told 50 Cent About His Son Joining "BMF" Cast

It's not uncommon to see rappers turn to television and acting once their tenure in the rap game is complete. Ice-T, Ice Cube, and LL Cool J have all successfully established themselves as actors just as a new crop of MCs came into the game to shift the culture. 50 Cent, however, might not be leaping into acting as deeply as the aforementioned rappers-turned-actors but his efforts as a television executive have proven to be quite fruitful.
CELEBRITIES
hot963.com

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

The success of BMF on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
thefocus.news

Who is Big Meech's sister, Nicole Flenory? Meet her actress in BMF

Find out all you need to know about Big Meech’s sister, Nicole Flenory, following the onscreen debut of original crime series BMF. Meet the rising star actress who plays her in the show and explore her social media platforms. Who is Big Meech’s sister?. New crime series BMF centres on...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy