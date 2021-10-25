CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he hopes Democrats reach spending deal this week

By Nandita Bose, Steve Holland, Reuters
politicsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
AFP

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers are heading into the holiday season after one of the busiest legislative periods in years, with President Joe Biden having failed so far to coalesce Democrats around make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings.  Lawmakers will also have to approve a new budget by that same all-important date to avoid a government shutdown -- when financing for federal agencies dries up and they can no longer function. 
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The White House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
New York Post

GOP blasts Biden for $450K per person payout to illegal immigrant families

Republican lawmakers are blasting reports that the Biden administration is discussing paying almost half a million dollars per person to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border during the Trump administration — calling it “insanity,” “unacceptable” and a “slap in the face.”. First reported by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Take the win, Democrats, and don’t look back

Celebrate victory. Explain what you’ve achieved. Defend it from attack. Change the public conversation in your favor. Build on success to make more progress. And for God’s sake, don’t moan about what might have been. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. President Biden and Democrats in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy