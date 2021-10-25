CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How good would Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert be in NBA Jam?

By James Hansen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t that long ago that LeBron James was telling everyone that no one wants to play as the Utah Jazz in NBA Jam. It didn’t make sense then, and it makes even less sense when you consider what the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert would look like in...

