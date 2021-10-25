How good would Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert be in NBA Jam?

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke starts the show with Donovan Mitchell’s comments yesterday at practice about both his new moves and what it would mean for him to take the next step in his career. Then Locke looks at roster continuity and what it will mean for this season and the value of the point guard last year and if it changes this season. Finally a look at the West and where it all finishes. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

