CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How Long is Welding School?

By Goodwin University
goodwin.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManufacturing is a booming industry. Thanks to the advancements in technology, manufacturers are churning out production at a record pace. If you want to work in a creative, hands-on field, you may be thinking about getting into welding. Welding is a fabrication process that joins and fuses materials, such as metals,...

www.goodwin.edu

Comments / 0

Related
gilbertsunnews.com

CUSD school enrollment facing long-term decline

The City of Chandler will continue to add about 12,000 new housing units over the next 10 years, but the number of children attending public schools will start to decline. That is the conclusion of a recent demographic presentation to the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board. Among the reasons...
CHANDLER, AZ
goodwin.edu

Why Study Management?

Management is a critical component of business operations. It is needed in every industry and nearly every corner of companies, in order to be productive and profitable. As a result, management is an important topic for students to learn in college—no matter their professional goals. Management is a versatile subject that teaches students how to understand organizational behavior, motivate and influence others, as well as become a leader in the modern business world. In a competitive job market filled with qualified candidates, leadership and management skills can be exactly what sets you apart.
EDUCATION
Grazia

THIS Is How To WFH Long-Term

NHS chiefs have warned that enacting ‘Plan B’ – which includes asking people to work from home - is vital if the Government wants to ‘avoid stumbling into winter crisis.’ Although the Government is still resisting at the moment, there’s a good chance those of us who can work from home will be back here permanently over the winter months as cases rise.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
thefabricator.com

Welding photography, welding education, and welding on Mars

In the second part of our conversation at FABTECH 2021, fellow welder, Nate Bowman, aka The Weld Scientist, and I talk about the aesthetics of welding. We focus on why high-level welding photography and videography are important for industry education and training. AND there’s a lot more nerding-out over welding machines, processes, and even welding on Mars.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WISH-TV

Tool retailer gives $50,000 award to Indiana high school welding teacher

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A California-based tool retailer has recognized a west-central Indiana welding teacher for outstanding instruction in skilled trades. Kim Rosenbaum, an educator for the seven years at Twin Lakes High School, received a $50,000 award from Harbor Freight Tools. The retailer has given out the yearly award since 2017.
INDIANA STATE
North Cook News

How long does it take to get an associate degree?

University of Phoenix - Chicago Campus issued the following announcement on Oct. 25. Often called a two-year degree, an associate degree can be a stepping-stone for your education or career. How many credits is an associate degree? At least 60. According to recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
UNIVERSITY, FL
goodwin.edu

How to Get into Medical Billing and Coding

When you think about healthcare careers, you may first think of doctors and nurses, and those working directly with patients. However, there are many behind-the-scenes professionals who are also critical to keep the healthcare system running smoothly. Medical billers and coders hold one of these important roles. These professionals ensure that patient data is accurately logged within electronic health records (EHRs). They also make sure insurance companies cover their share of costs so that patients pay less, doctors get paid, and the healthcare organization continues to operate. If you are wondering how to get into medical billing and coding, you will be relieved to know that this is a growing field that needs organized, driven people like you.
JOBS
texasborderbusiness.com

Female students dominate in welding

Career Tech Early College at Mission High School has three young ladies that are taking welding by storm and the courses they are taking are in preparation for their certification that will open the doors for a variety of employment opportunities while they seek higher education or plan their next career choice.
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Postsecondary Education#Arc Welding#High School#Goodwin University
Midland Daily News

North Huron school district adds welding class

North Huron Schools will begin a new welding class on Monday, Nov. 1, as part of its agricultural program. The class was set up after the board had assessed the needs of the school and community. Students have to already be part of the agricultural program to join. "Most of...
HURON COUNTY, MI
docwirenews.com

What’s Next for Unvaccinated, Unemployed Healthcare Workers?

As numbers of hospitals and health systems have mandated COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow as a condition of employment, questions also grow about what’s next for a trove of unvaccinated healthcare workers who’ve been terminated or resigned. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 2,500 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. had begun mandatory vaccination policies for employees as of Sept. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS San Francisco

SRA: Burlingame High Counselor Helps First-Generation Students Navigate College System

BURLINGAME (KPIX) — College can be a struggle for first-generation students and students of color. Earvin Buckner experienced the process first hand, and now he’s determined to help others navigate higher education. Like Alberto Filho, who is currently planning for college. “My dream school is Berkeley,” declared Filho.” UC Berkeley!” The 17-year old Burlingame High School senior has been filling out applications, working on recommendations and a personal essay. At his side is Earvin Buckner, the school’s counseling department chair and co-leader of its first generation club. Both are resources for students like Filho who need additional support. Prior to the pandemic, Buckner and...
BURLINGAME, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
Best Life

These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.
ECONOMY
northark.edu

Certification Welding

In addition to a certification welding course, students can choose to learn advance pipe welding or TIG welding procedures to increase their value to employers. This program teaches advanced welding techniques and prepares students to pass the American Welding Society and American Society for Mechanical Engineers Structural Welding Test. Northark...
HARRISON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy