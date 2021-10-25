Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown to run for Maryland attorney general

The Nov. 2 election is fast approaching. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: You can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't returned, it's too late to send it via USPS. Either drop it off by 3pm at the election office that sent your ballot or vote in person instead.⏰ When to vote: Polling places are usually open 7am-8pm. Use the polling place finder above to check hours at your site.❓ What you'll vote on: You've...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO