Maryland State

Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown to run for Maryland attorney general

By Noah Garfinkel
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in the House and instead run for attorney general in Maryland. Why it matters: Brown is the 13th House Democrat to announce he won't seek...

John Yarmuth
