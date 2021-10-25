Nerf unveils the Needler from Halo - its newest limited blaster

Despite a rocky start, Halo Infinite is shaping up to be one of the most popular games of this generation. It arrives in December 2021, after a delay of over a year. Following a few successful multiplayer previews, 343 Industries has now shared some more information about the game. Microsoft has partnered with AMD to optimize the game’s performance on PC. The company says “it built the game to be a great PC experience in-game, out-of-game, and off the screen”. It’s working closely with AMD engineers to optimize performance for AMD Ryzen processors. Notably, Microsoft is also promising support for Ray Tracing in Halo Infinite, although it’s more of a post-launch plan for now.

