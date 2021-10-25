Marvel Dice Throne Launches on Kickstarter

After weeks of hype, Steamforged Games’ latest entry into their series of Resident Evil board games has finally hit Kickstarter. The aptly named Resident Evil: The Board Game (based on 2002’s Resident Evil REmake) was originally revealed with a super flashy trailer late last month, with a Kickstarter planned to launch today, and within just hours of its launch it’s already blasted past its goal of $137,657 USD (currently at $747,163 at the time of hitting publish, will no doubt be higher within seconds). This has already unlocked a few stretch goals, such as a player figure of Chris’ original 1996 Leather Jacket costume, and of Jill’s 2002 Soldier costume, with what looks to be 30 more figures waiting to be unlocked.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO