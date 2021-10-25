Watch The 1975's Matty Healy make a surprise appearance at Phoebe Bridgers’ Los Angeles show

Before life was thrown into upheaval because of a worldwide pandemic and the closure of venues worldwide, Phoebe Bridgers was supposed to hit the road with The 1975 as the opener in support of the band’s 2020 release Notes on a Conditional Form . Of course, as we all know, fate had other plans.

But there was some respite on Friday night (October 22) in Los Angeles, however, when singer Matty Healy provided surprise opening duties at Bridgers ’ show at the Greek Theater.

“Come early tonight. Trust me,” Phoebe warned fans on social media before the second of two sold-out shows -- and that warning was heeded wisely as fans got a taste of what could have been when Matty took the stage.

Healy debuted two new songs during his opening set -- “New York” and an acoustic, “emo” rendition of his band ’s hit “Sex.”

Matty also joined Phoebe on stage during her set to duet on their NOACF collab “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” live for the very first time. Check out some fan-shot footage from the night above

