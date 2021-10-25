CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch The 1975's Matty Healy make a surprise appearance at Phoebe Bridgers’ Los Angeles show

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMzin_0cc3vAVi00

Before life was thrown into upheaval because of a worldwide pandemic and the closure of venues worldwide, Phoebe Bridgers was supposed to hit the road with The 1975 as the opener in support of the band’s 2020 release Notes on a Conditional Form . Of course, as we all know, fate had other plans.

But there was some respite on Friday night (October 22) in Los Angeles, however, when singer Matty Healy provided surprise opening duties at Bridgers ’ show at the Greek Theater.

“Come early tonight. Trust me,” Phoebe warned fans on social media before the second of two sold-out shows -- and that warning was heeded wisely as fans got a taste of what could have been when Matty took the stage.

Healy debuted two new songs during his opening set -- “New York” and an acoustic, “emo” rendition of his band ’s hit “Sex.”

Matty also joined Phoebe on stage during her set to duet on their NOACF collab “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” live for the very first time. Check out some fan-shot footage from the night above

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Watch Julien Baker Cover “One Man Guy” With Phoebe Bridgers

Julien Baker was a surprise opener for her Boygenius bandmate Phoebe Bridgers at Bridgers’ show at the William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on Saturday night. To close out her set, Baker covered “One Man Guy,” a song originally written and performed by Loudon Wainwright III and then covered by his son Rufus on his 2001 album Poses. She brought out Bridgers to sing the cover with her. Baker also came out at the end of Bridgers’ set for “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End.” Check out some video from the show below.
BERKELEY, CA
UCSD Guardian

A&E News: Phoebe Bridgers’ Set Cut Short

Phoebe Bridgers fans were left in upset after the artist’s set was cut short at Austin City Limits. The Austin City Limits (ACL) festival was full of highs and lows this year. It is the first time the festival has been allowed to come back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it boasted an impressive lineup of artists including Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, and Erykah Badu.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
NME

Julien Baker joins Phoebe Bridgers on stage during California show

Julien Baker surprised Phoebe Bridgers fans by joining her Boygenius bandmate on stage, where they performed a number of songs together. Baker was the surprise opener for Bridgers’ California gig on Saturday night (October 16). To close out her set, Baker performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III’s ‘One Man Guy’ with Bridgers. Watch footage of the cover below:
MUSIC
Alternative Press

How linking up with Phoebe Bridgers allowed MUNA to finally be heard

MUNA’s album Saves The World dropped in September of 2019, but it became so central to my 2020 that its release felt oracular. I played it while walking around my neighborhood late at night; I played it in the yard, sipping White Claws with friends in an archipelago of 6-feet-apart kiddie pools; I played it sitting down in the shower at 1 p.m. on days when I couldn’t handle seeing anyone. Pop is the soundtrack to the apocalypse, and MUNA’s music does what great pop should do: It brings the heartbreak and the euphoria, the intimate lyric and the sweeping hook, the space to feel and the energy to release.
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

Phoebe Bridgers illuminates night one of her sold-out Greek Theater shows with “Punisher”

Less than an hour away (depending on traffic) from the Pasadena Farmers Market where she used to busk, Phoebe Bridgers stepped onto the Greek Theatre for the first of two sold-out nights like the returning hometown hero she was. Dressed in what’s become their official-unofficial uniform, the skeletal bodies of Bridgers and her band were a collection of ghostly figures divining all the potent doldrums of her knockabout confessionals. Opening with the rollicking depressions of “Motion Sickness,” a visceral song that tracks Bridger’s exceptional talent/burden for penning stirring anthems pulled from her own deep wounds.
MUSIC
topshelfmusicmag.com

Phoebe Bridgers packs Berkeley’s Greek Theater

Who the fuck is Phoebe Bridgers? The skeleton onesie-wearing singer-songwriter female rocker was nominated for four GRAMMYs in 2020, including ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best Alternative Album’ for sophomore full-length release, Punisher. Needless to say, Phoebe Bridgers is one to keep an eye on!. Over the course of the pandemic,...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Jesus Christ
californiarocker.com

Phoebe Bridgers Ascends to Great Heights at The Greek Theatre LA – Review

Phoebe Bridgers describes her sophomore record, Punisher, as “A diary about your crush during the apocalypse.” Seeing Bridgers perform a hometown gig at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre confirms how deeply this paradox resonates with a burgeoning generation and how Bridgers’ fusion of aching grief and irony speaks to young people weaned off a pandemic and grieving isolation.
PERFORMING ARTS
Spin

Bon Iver Show No Rust at Self-Titled Anniversary Shows in Los Angeles

It would be easy for a band to ask for a mulligan, if not forgiveness, as they shake off the rust from nearly 18 months away from performing in front of a live audience. But, Bon Iver isn’t your average band. Opening up Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater (which sits adjacent...
MUSIC
NME

Bring Me The Horizon announce intimate Los Angeles show

Bring Me The Horizon have announced an intimate show in Los Angeles – see all the details below. The Sheffield band will take to the stage at LA’s 500-capacity Whisky A Go Go venue at 8:00pm next Wednesday (November 3). Doors to the “all ages” gig open at 6:30pm. It’s...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Concert Review: Phoebe Bridgers at The Greek Theatre

Phoebe Bridgers is an indie rock artist from Los Angeles, California, best known for her work as a solo singer-songwriter and guitarist. Bridgers and her band completed the 24th stop on their 2021 Reunion Tour this Thursday, October 21, at The Greek Theatre in Griffith Park, Los Angeles. Fans piled into the theatre, filling every seat in the venue. The crowd eagerly waited for the show to begin, many donned in skeleton costumes—a classic Phoebe Bridgers look since the release of her 2020 studio album, Punisher, in which Bridgers is dressed in a skeleton costume on the album cover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1975#The Greek Theater#Noacf#Alt Roots#Megan Holiday
lmcexperience.com

Phoebe Bridgers stuns audience with heart-wrenching performance

The house lights go dark, and the audience can see a band wearing matching glow-in-the-dark skeleton suits walk on stage, fronted by a woman with white hair wearing a skeleton bodice. This is what kicked off the Saturday, Oct. 16 Phoebe Bridgers Berkeley concert. An up and coming musician, Bridgers...
BERKELEY, CA
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

44K+
Followers
50K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy