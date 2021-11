Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cy-Fair real estate agents have managed higher demand from homebuyers with limited inventory. Nicole Travis, a Cypress-area agent with Texas Realty Select, recalled a listing earlier this year brought more than 60 showings and 28 offers within two days. According to the Texas A&M University Texas Real Estate Research Center, Cy-Fair had an average of 0.7 months of housing inventory in 2020, a measurement showing how long it would take to sell all properties currently for sale at the average monthly sales pace.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO