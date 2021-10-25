Weather Alert Day: Severe storms with potential for hail, winds, and tornadoes coming Tuesday

The meteorologists at KTAB and KRBC have declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day, especially Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has included most of the Big Country, including Abilene, Haskell, and Eastland, in an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms. This means that numerous severe thunderstorms with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes will be possible. The best chance for activity looks to be from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and continuing into 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusty south winds will pick up Monday night and continue through Tuesday afternoon. This wind will usher in a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Big Country. At the same time, a strong low pressure area will move across the central plains. This feature will drag a dry line and cold front across our area Tuesday into Wednesday morning.



Isolated storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon ahead of a dry line, however storm chances will ramp up Tuesday evening. Numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. 9:00 p.m Tuesday through 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.



A line of storms will form in the western Big Country around 9:00 p.m. and then move east. Abilene looks to be effected around midnight. The line should be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland by 4:00 a.m. or 5:00 a.m. By Wednesday morning daybreak we should be all quiet.

