Dyersburg, TN

Man arrested for exposing himself and more during church, police say

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police arrested a man after he was exposing himself and more during church service, according to a social media post from the department.

Officers were called to a church on Phillips Street after a complaint that a man was exposing and “pleasuring himself while sitting in his seat inside the church’s sanctuary during church services,” Dyersburg police said.

Charles B Middlebrook, 39, Dyersburg, was arrested for indecent exposure and is being held.

He is due at city court at 4 p.m.

Comments / 54

Dre
5d ago

this man is the victim of bad drugs and his mental state is definitely in question. I used to work for the city and he used to dress oddly and dig in trash cans. you guys laughed at him and feared him when he walked past Yu or said something to you and that says alot about this town. maybe if someone was helping him then maybe he wouldn't have been in this position in the first place. he clearly needs help and apparently needed help for the longest and people rather wait til something wild happens to do something. he does not deserve jail because none was hurt but he does need path ways because of his mental condition . I will not make fun or dude.. ✊🏿 even tho he dresses funny ...

Reply(5)
7
Linda Samples
5d ago

guess he thought he heard a different calling from God than I do in church! He had to be certifiably mentally ill or on some string drugs!

Reply
5
john gann
6d ago

Definitely a mental case or drugs he needs help.

Reply
25
