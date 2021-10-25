Man arrested for exposing himself and more during church, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police arrested a man after he was exposing himself and more during church service, according to a social media post from the department.

Officers were called to a church on Phillips Street after a complaint that a man was exposing and “pleasuring himself while sitting in his seat inside the church’s sanctuary during church services,” Dyersburg police said.

Charles B Middlebrook, 39, Dyersburg, was arrested for indecent exposure and is being held.

He is due at city court at 4 p.m.

