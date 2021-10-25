Forbidden names around the world

Domani is fresh off the release of his new album SKYDIVE, and during a recent trip to Los Angeles, the rapper stopped by our office for the latest episode of Snack Review. Watching what he puts in his body, Domani notes in the two-part episode that he just recently started eating salmon again, but he limits his dairy and meat intake. He says he started being more conscious about what food he eats when he turned fourteen, cutting off fast food options when he has the choice. His daily diet consists of lots of veggies and other clean choices, but Domani reveals that his favorite restaurant is a spot in Atlanta, which serves vegan food, tacos, and more.

