Forbidden names around the world

Please join Reading Choral Society, under the direction of Dr. Graham Bier, in their first concert in their 146thConcert Season at the George Baer Chapel. RCS will take you on a musical cultural tour around the world with songs from Australia, China, Syria, Canada, Puerto Rico, France, Africa, Georgia and more. Reading Choral Society will also be singing two commissioned pieces at this concert: Dispirited Wallsby Isaac Duquette and Dreams and Dreams by John Conahan. RCS will be accompanied by Mary, Bishop on piano, Barbara Lanza on violin and Reade McCardell as the Narrator. Solos will be sung by the RCS Chamber Choir, Section Leaders (Elizabeth Bromley, Jarrod Miller, & Rod Nevin), Conducting Scholar (Zachary Chan) and members of chorus.
Comments / 0