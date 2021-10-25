CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeks Starts Off Wet

By Vivian Gonzalez
WSVN-TV
 7 days ago

A series of changes will take place throughout the week. Rain and possible storms are expected on Monday as a front fades over the region early Tuesday. Conditions are going to dry out with temperatures rising to near-record levels in the afternoon through Wednesday. By Thursday, rain builds back...

wsvn.com

WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Only In Pittsburgh

You Might Not Like These Predictions About Pittsburgh’s Snowy Upcoming Winter

Winter’s right around the corner! Chances are you’re either already counting down the days until spring 2022, or you love the snowy days of winter. The Farmers’ Almanac recently came out with its forecast for the 2021-22 winter. The winter predictions for Pittsburgh include several snowstorms, including one that might rival the Blizzards of ’93 […] The post You Might Not Like These Predictions About Pittsburgh’s Snowy Upcoming Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox35orlando.com

Next cold front incoming: Expected timeline for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida starts the new week off cool and quiet. Sunshine prevails on Monday with only a few extra clouds coming in from the Gulf of Mexico by the mid-afternoon hours. Highs head for the very pleasant 70s from the coastal areas all the way inland. Central...
FLORIDA STATE
q13fox.com

November starts off wet

Seattle - It was a spectacular Halloween weekend in the Pacific Northwest to close out October, but November is starting off wet. A weakening front will push through Western Washington today bringing some rain showers for the afternoon. The bulk of the rain will push past the central and south...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Chance of Mixed Precipitation on Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33° MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM Monday began with some cloud cover as a cold front moved through and gave way to mostly sunny skies. Although there was plentiful sunshine, there was cold air in place making the high temperature on Monday in […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Cool, wet weather on tap for the start of November

We welcome November in with much cooler temperatures and some rain. After a day in the 50s today with rain, northeast Oklahoma will cool down even more. The National Weather Service in Tulsa is calling for high temperatures in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall amounts are expected to...
TULSA, OK
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Herald

November off to a chilly start this week

November is off to a chilly start. The suburbs will see below average highs this week, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Precipitation doesn't look likely during the week. Average highs in November...
CHICAGO, IL
WPMI

One wet day, this week

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Most of this first week of the month will be seasonable and dry. One day will produce showers, that won't add up to much. Tonight is clear and calm. Lows sit down near 50. Enjoy more sunshine tomorrow, as highs return to the middle 70s. Winds will be light from the northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wet and dreary start to November on the way

It’ll be quite a different start to November as compared to October! Widespread mist and drizzle will hang over the Big Country through Wednesday before we see a clearing and warming temperatures by the end of the week. Tonight: Chilly and cloudy with mist/drizzle beginning to fill in. Low temps...
ENVIRONMENT
krcrtv.com

Mix of dry and wet weather to start November

It looks like another week under a cool and unsettled weather pattern with off-and-on chances for showers and cool temperatures. Precip totals have looked the best around Shasta, Trinity and Siskiyou County where we've seen between 0.75-1.25" with some lesser amounts for Butte, Glenn and Tehama County with 0.25-0.50" of rain.
SHASTA, CA
Olympian

The final week of October in Olympia was wet, but was it record-setting?

After a “bomb cyclone” rolled through the Pacific Northwest last week, bringing wind and super-soaker amounts of rain, it was easy to feel that each downpour was breaking a record. But that wasn’t the case, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Lots of rain fell throughout the week,...
OLYMPIA, WA
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA

