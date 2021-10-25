CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Blessed With 'Super' Schedule

By Richie Whitt
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HChtC_0cc3s1TN00

Dak Prescott has come back from his injuries, and regained MVP-caliber form.

Dan Quinn has reincarnated the defense, spiked by Trevon Diggs.

Also playing a vital role in what so far is a special season potentially headed for super, the Dallas Cowboys' schedule has cooperated - if not absolutely laid down.

How perfectly are things lining up for the Cowboys? At 5-1 they have only beaten one team with a winning record (Los Angeles Chargers), and might go until Thanksgiving before facing another (Las Vegas Raiders). They are good, no doubt. But also reaping the benefits (third-place schedule) of last year being bad.

Last February we diagnosed the Cowboys' 2021 as the NFL's third-easiest. And even before the season opener at Tampa Bay, we mapped out an inviting schedule that had them playing only winnable games from Labor Day to Thanksgiving.

Bottom line: The Cowboys are great partly because their schedule is so good.

First and foremost, Dallas, which has never started a season 5-1 without making the playoffs, has the advantage of playing in an atrocious NFC East where the other three teams are 2-5. The Cowboys have games remaining against the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles and two with Washington.

But otherwise, it's also smooth sailing.

Until the holiday hosting of the 5-2 Raiders at AT&T Stadium Nov. 25, the Cowboys play the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings, 3-4 Denver Broncos, 3-3 Atlanta Falcons and 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs. They could realistically be 9-1 on Thanksgiving with only one win over a team with a winning record on their resume.

The only unlucky scheduling quirk: The Cowboys have to face the NFC West's third-place team from 2020 - the Arizona Cardinals.

CowboyMaven

Cowboys Are So Good ... They Should Make One of These NFL Trades

The Dallas Cowboys have a bye after their thrilling 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots. Two weeks to contemplate what’s next. Wait, what’s next? I mean, the Cowboys are 5-1, relatively healthy, humming like a machine and they just survived everything Patriots coach Bill Belichick could throw at them.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
#Cowboys Game#Falcons#American Football#Mvp#The Dallas Cowboys#Los Angeles Chargers#Las Vegas Raiders#Cowboys Bye Week#Cowboys Coach#The New York Giants
