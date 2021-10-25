Spine-chilling or sweet? Write your own Halloween tale
By Molly Duffy
thegazette.com
7 days ago
Fill in the blanks to create your own Halloween tale. Use the word bank at the bottom of the story to help!. Click the Download button to print the page and get started:. It was a dark and stormy night. Outside, the wind was __________ (animal noise). Inside, the...
Gear up for an especially sweet Halloween with Strawberry Shortcake in two Halloween-inspired episodes of WildBrain’s new series Berry in the Big City. From creepy cupcakes to chilling costumes, Strawberry Shortcake’s Halloween antics are more gentle spooks and sweet treats than frights — making them perfect for 3 to 6-year-olds. Take an exclusive look at “Fright-Fall,” a special Halloween-inspired Berry in the Big City episode premiering this Saturday on WildBrain’s official Strawberry Shortcake YouTube and YouTube Kids pages.
There’s nothing like a good children’s book. The rhyming lines, the artistic illustrations – they all add up for a story time experience that you can enjoy as much as your kids! Halloween is prime time for storytelling, so add a few new spooky-but-sweet books to your shelf. Diane Etherington,...
Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some delicious treats from Klondike and Breyers to help parents stop swiping their kids' Halloween candy.Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.
Supply chain issues across the country are causing delays in shipment of nearly everything, and that includes Halloween costumes. It’s just a week before Halloween and if you haven’t purchased that perfect costume yet, you may have to settle on something a little craftier. Not to fear though as a local make-up artist shows why your best costume could be right at your fingertips.
To get you ready for the spooky festive season, YouTuber The Q has thought of a way to quadruple your Halloween costume points. How? By creating four skeleton doppelgangers!. Making the bodies of the skeletons requires a bunch of PVC pipes, some pipe fittings, and a few hooks. Cut the pipes using your body measurements as a basis, so the skeletons could have the same body dimensions as yours. Connect these pipes using the fittings until you have yourself 4 identical rib cages.
(Family Features) If you’re planning a monster bash this Halloween, brew up drinks so frightfully delicious that it will spook the taste buds of every little ghost, witch and goblin. The Spooky Smoothie is a flavorful combination of vanilla milk and Greek yogurt, which is blended with ice and topped...
Halloween is just around the corner. Are you ready? As a parent, it’s hard not to think of candy this time of year, and your kids are probably eager to go trick or treating. But you’re probably not eager for them—and you—to be tempted with all that extra sugar. Not to worry. There ARE ways to celebrate the holiday without overdoing the sweets. Try these tips for Halloween with a healthy twist:
What a great way to celebrate Halloween with ghost stories! Join Emmy Award-winning storyteller Bobby Norfolk, along with nationally known tellers Ken Wolfe and Sherry Norfolk for a evening of spine tingling tales. Emcee Beverly Brennan keeps the night eerie and fun. Ideal for ages 12 and up! Each ticket comes with two free drink coupons. Seating is limited so book online at TerrifyingTales.brownpapertickets.com for $15. Door tickets are $20. We ask that each audience member wear a mask, and have either their vaccine card or a recent negative Covid test result.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book. Inspired by the enigmatic storytelling of the excellent Shirley Jackson comes a delicious collection of scary short stories by a group of talented mystery writers in “When Things Get Dark.”
(SENIOR WIRE) Halloween always brings to mind all of the scary stories that circulated every October when I was a kid—stories that caused me to suffer through many nights of insomnia (probably because I had trouble breathing with the blankets pulled over my head). The funny thing is these stories,...
It’s Halloween week! If you’re looking to add some spooky fun to the festivities, here’s a great recipe courtesy of Disney Family!. MILKSHAKE: 2 cups vanilla ice cream 1/2 cup milk 1 tsp mint extract Green food coloring WHIPPED CREAM: 1 cup heavy whipping cream 2 tbsp sugar 1/2 tsp vanilla extract Green food coloring.
A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
My nightmare started with a simple request. Daniel, the intrepid editor of the Bandera Bulletin, emailed me one morning asking for any Bandera ghost stories. I had always heard the old 1881 jail was haunted. I’ve been in the jail plenty of times during the day, showing tourists and local folks the old sheriff’s office, the cell block where inmates carved graffiti into the floor, and the repaired spot in the limestone wall where a determined inmate had once chiseled through the mortar to escape. Nothing extraordinary had ever happened during those tours, no clacking chains or mournful moans. But I figured, nighttime could be different. This may be my opportunity to finally put the rumors of a haunting to rest.
(WFRV) – Spooky Cheese recipes from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Decatur Smoked Butterkaase cheese or Carr Valley Apple Smoked Cheddar™ cheese, thinly sliced. Renard’s Cranberry Jalapeno Monterey Jack cheese, thinly sliced. White and milk chocolate bark of choice. Caramel corn. Dried apricots. Dried papaya. Instructions. Cut colby with a pumpkin-shaped...
EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds Bookshop has been in business since 1972. And while the shop itself and owner Michelle Bear are both warm and friendly, Bear has three bone-chilling books for October. If you want to buy any of these books, you can stop by Edmonds Bookshop or buy from...
Halloween, arguably the best holiday, arrives in just under a week, making now the perfect time to place an online order for some spooky décor and hauntingly good occult products. Whether you’re celebrating Samhain with rituals or simply decorating your dorm to get in spirit (pun intended), here’s a list...
