Spine-chilling or sweet? Write your own Halloween tale

My nightmare started with a simple request. Daniel, the intrepid editor of the Bandera Bulletin, emailed me one morning asking for any Bandera ghost stories. I had always heard the old 1881 jail was haunted. I’ve been in the jail plenty of times during the day, showing tourists and local folks the old sheriff’s office, the cell block where inmates carved graffiti into the floor, and the repaired spot in the limestone wall where a determined inmate had once chiseled through the mortar to escape. Nothing extraordinary had ever happened during those tours, no clacking chains or mournful moans. But I figured, nighttime could be different. This may be my opportunity to finally put the rumors of a haunting to rest.

5 DAYS AGO