We are just one day away from the return of the regular season basketball, where the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets. Following the clash between these two in last season’s playoffs, this matchup has been hyped up by fans and media members alike, and for good reason. Still, though this game should have plenty of fireworks, both teams have their fair share of question marks surrounding them. For the Bucks, several questions came into play during their 1-4 preseason run that will likely carry over into the NBA’s regular season opener. With that being said, let us examine the three biggest unknowns for the champs before they take on a familiar foe.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO