Taylor Swift Collaborates With Cathy Waterman on ‘Red’ Ring

By Layla Ilchi
 6 days ago
Taylor Swift is getting ready for the re-release of her “Red” album with a new collaboration .

The Grammy-winning singer is teaming with jewelry designer Cathy Waterman on a replica of the “red” ring Swift is seen wearing on the cover of the new album, “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

The “Red” ring is a diamond-shaped copper alloy ring plated in silver featuring CZ crystals and scalloped edges. The ring is priced at $45 and available on Swift’s merchandise site.

Swift first revealed her next album re-release would be “Red” — her fourth studio album that initially released in 2012 — on June 18 in an Instagram post showing the new album art.

“Musically and lyrically, ‘Red’ resembled a heartbroken person,” she wrote. “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

“Red” is the second album Swift is re-releasing after dropping “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in April. The move comes after the singer had a public battle with music executive Scooter Braun, who purchased the masters, or original recordings, to six of her albums in 2019. Swift is re-recording the albums to own her own masters and raise awareness for other artists to follow suit.

Swift has also previously teamed with designers on other merchandise, including a collaboration with Stella McCartney in 2019 for her “Lover” album.

Report Card: The Taylor Swift Fashion Evolution

Travis Scott, Heidi Klum, Britney Spears Among Top Searched 2021 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pete Davidson, Ziwe Star in Rowing Blazers Fall 2021 Campaign

