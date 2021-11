According to the Brennan Center for Justice, an unprecedented 19 states have passed laws this last year aiming to make it harder to vote. These laws include restricting early voting periods, putting up barriers to vote by mail, and other discouraging efforts, such as banning the distribution of water to voters in line. Luckily, this is not the direction we are going in Colorado. In fact, over the last decade we have designed our voting model to strengthen our election security posture while equally valuing voter accessibility in the process.

3 DAYS AGO