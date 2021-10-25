CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the Left Hand

Cover picture for the articleAt age 10, pianist Norman Malone is attacked by his...

27east.com

Hamptons Doc Fest And SAC Present ‘Imber’s Left Hand’

Complementing the Southampton Arts Center’s (SAC) current October exhibition titled “Clearing the Air,” which focuses on the theme of the transformative power of art as a means for therapy, escape, distraction, elevation and reflection, Hamptons Doc Fest will screen “Imber’s Left Hand” live at SAC on Sunday, October 24, at 4 p.m.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Granville Adams, ‘Oz’ Star, Dies at 58

Granville Adams, the actor best known for his performance as Zahir Arif on HBO’s “Oz,” has died following a long struggle with cancer. He was 58 years old. The news was shared in a tribute posted by “Oz” showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana on his Instagram on Sunday. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” Fontana wrote. Fontana and “Oz” star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this year to help Adams and his family pay for the actor’s medical care. The campaign had gone on to raise $99,800, exceeding its $69,500 goal, though it remained active...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Lil Nas X Dresses up as Unexpected Nickelodeon Character for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X dredged up an obscure deep cut from Nickelodeon for his Halloween costume this year, yet fans seemed to think it was a good fit for him. The "Montero" singer dressed as Seth, the oblivious jock character from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He posted photos of his costume on Instagram, complete with his own logo for "Nas's Declassified School Survival Guide."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

It's crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane's introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane's wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.
CELEBRITIES
wgcu.org

ENCORE: Florida History and Folklore Researcher and Author Mark Muncy Explores Monsters, Murder and Mystery

With Halloween just days away, we listen back to our 2018 conversation exploring some of Florida’s strangest tales of the macabre, murder, monsters and mystery with author and Florida history and folklore researcher Mark Muncy. Many of the stories highlighted in the conversation originated here in Southwest Florida. Muncy is the owner of Hellview Cemetery in St. Petersburg and author of several books on the topic including “Eerie Florida: Chilling Tales from the Panhandle to the Keys,” “Freaky Florida: The Wonderhouse, the Devi’s Tree, the Shaman of Philippe Park, and More,” and “Creepy Florida: Phantom Pirates, the Hog Island Witch, the Demented Doctor at the Don Vicente & More.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

See Blair From "The Facts of Life" Now at 58

If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
asapland.com

Megan Thee Stallion Posts Photo of Her Gunshot Wound, Makes New Statement

Megan Three Stallion did post a photo stating her past experience of suffering from a gunshot wound last month when she was out with rapper Tory Lanez. Recently, Megan Three removes the photo that she did the post on her Instagram handle of the alleged gunshot wound that she did suffer on July 12. It seems like Megan is making a new statement by deleting the past photo of her gunshot wound. If you want to have a look at what she captioned the photo, then you can look at it below.
CELEBRITIES

